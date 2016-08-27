A mother's advice to her son: "Frankie, go be amazing"

In this excerpt from the Sunday Interview, Frank Braski recalls his mother's advice to him and relates the amazing story of how his parents met and married.
Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Latest News

Fort Benning double trap duo heads to Rio Olympics

Sgt. 1st Class Glenn Eller is going back to the Olympic Games for the fifth time. He is the first American man in the shotgun discipline to make five Olympic games. Eller started his Olympic journey in 2000 and won his first gold medal in Beijing’s Olympics in 2008. This time, Eller aims at bringing home another gold medal from Rio. “I plan on stopping (going to Olympics) when they don’t let me on the team anymore,” he said. Heading to Rio together with Eller, Sgt. 1st Class Josh Richmond makes to his second Olympics. Richmond questioned his game after several rough years in his career. Digging inside his techniques and flaws, he figured out a solution that led him to the Rio Olympics. Richmond was deployed to Afghanistan in 2011, a year before he competed in the Olympic Games in London, and he believes the resiliency he learned in the combat zone as a marksmanship instructor benefits his game. Eller and Richmond will compete in men’s double trap on Aug. 10.

Latest News

Youngest of Four Olympians, Dan Lowe to compete in two rifle events in Rio

As the youngest Olympian from U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit in Fort Benning, Spc. Dan Lowe, 23, will compete in two events - air rifle and 3-position rifle - at the Rio Olympic Games. His goal for his first Olympic Game in Rio is to have a performance that he could be proud of. “Win or not, I want to walk away saying I left nothing on the table,” he said. Lowe will compete for air rifle on Aug. 8 and 3-position rifle on Aug. 14.

Latest News

Rio Olympics, a personal redemption for Sgt. 1st Class Michael McPhail

For Michael McPhail, a sergeant first class in the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit, going to the 2016 Rio Olympic Games is a “personal redemption."McPhail won 9th place in his first Olympics in London in 2012, but he was unsatisfied with the result. After earning three gold medals in international events in 2015, he secured a spot on the U.S. Shooting Olympic Team for the 2016 Rio Olympic Games in Brazil. He will compete in men’s 50M rifle prone on Aug. 12.

Local

Clement Arts expands horizons for children through music program

Clement Arts, an organization that celebrates the Gospel through arts and orphan care, is having an open house August 1 from 5:30-7:30pm at Porter Memorial Baptist Church, 90 40th Street in Bibb City to showcase their fall classes in drama, dance, art, and music. Here's a look at their Clement Kids Music program and the class teacher, Lauren Wood. You can learn more about the organization at www.clement-arts.org or by calling (706) 580-3707.

Editor's Choice Videos