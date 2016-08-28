Woman drowns in Lake Harding on Saturday

A Smiths Station woman was an apparent accidental drowning victim on Lake Harding Saturday night.
Charlotte Jean Jacobs, 55, was prounounced dead by Lee County Coroner Bill Harris at 8:05 p.m. Saturday night at Sandy Point Park off Lee Road 335.
The Lee County Sheriff’s office received a 911 call at 7:27 p.m. When deputies and EMS arrived they discovered Jacobs unresponsive with no signs of life. According to a report from Harris, Jacobs and a friend were canoeing on the lake at the park area when Jacobs fell out of the canoe. She went under after treading water for a few minutes and the friend jumped in to try and save her.
He reportedly performed CPR on Jacobs until EMS arrived but efforts were unsuccessful to revive her.
According to the report, alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the incident. Neither Jacobs or her friend were wearing life jackets at the time.
Jacobs’ body has been taken to the medical examiner’s office of the Alabama Dept. of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for a postmortem examination.
The investigation of the incident is still ongoing by the Lee County Sheriff’s office, the Lee County Coroner’s office, and the Alabama Dept. of Forensic Sciences.
Comments