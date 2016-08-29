Inquirer Update: Old bus in the woods has a holier history than first thought

The old bus in the woods just off of Veterans Parkway, which several readers said may be an abandoned member of the now-defunct Howard Bus Lines, has a more ecclesiastical history.
Several readers who were members of the old Victory Heights Baptist Church say it was their church bus, used to haul the church youth to camps and places like Six Flags.
It had a bad habit of breaking down on the road trips, causing the driver to have to crawl underneath and repair a recurring problem. One of the church’s deacons owned the bus and nearby property on which it was parked when not in use.
Apparently, it finally became beyond repair and was just left to rot in the woods.
Those woods, I am told, are now owned by Woodruff Property Management Co., and they inform me that they have plans for the bus.
There’s no word on whether the plan involves resurrection.
