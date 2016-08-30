Gardening, tennis, and the ales of the Revolution

Edible Fall Gardening
The Alabama Cooperative Extension System will teach participants the basics of Edible Fall Gardening, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday. Learn choosing varieties to cultivation practices as well as how to incorporate these veggies into your existing landscape. Cost is $10 which includes lunch. The class will be held at 3743 Moon Lake Drive in Phenix City. Call 334-298-6845 to register or for further info.
Beginner Tennis
CORTA (Columbus Regional Tennis Association) will offer Junior Beginner Clinics for players ages 5-18 who would like to learn the basic fundamentals of tennis. Times are 4:30-5:30 p.m. Dates are:
▪ Clinic 1: Sept. 7-26
▪ Clinic 2: Oct. 3-24 (no class on Oct. 10)
▪ Clinic 3: Nov. 2-21. There is a $60 non-refundable fee. The clinics will be held at Cooper Creek Tennis Center. Go to www.corta.org for more details.
Otterbox Contest
Otterbox is calling on students to unleash their potential by designing the next module for the uniVERSE Care System. The challenge encourages students to explore STEM both in and outside the classroom. Students will use basic science, technology research, engineering skills and math to conceptualize, research and design a module idea for the Care System. The competition is open to students between 7th and 12th grades, ages 13-18. To enter, students must develop an innovative module idea for the uniVERSE Case System and submit a one-minute video describing their product and the consumer it serves. Videos must be uploaded on otterbox.com/universechallenge by Dec. 1, 2016.
A public vote will nominate 9 finalists and the innovation and leadership team at OtterBox will choose one grand prize winner from each age group. Each winner will receive an Apple iPhone, uniVERSE Case System and an assortment of modules and a VIP trip to OtterBox headquarters in Colorado. OtterBox will also provide grants for their schools to create innovation stations for students. Learn more by calling 970-490-7414.
Ales of the Revolution
Did you know that the Continental Congress decreed that beer must be part of a soldier’s daily rations? Learn more about special rations throughout military history-and sample the spirits, too-in the second installment of the National Infantry Museum’s Operation War-Fare series. “Ales of the Revolution” 6:30 p.m. Friday. Cost is $35 per person and $65 per couple. Purchase tickets at www.nationalinfantrymuseum.org or call 706-653-9234.
Wine Tasting Event
Carriage and Horses will host a Wine Tasting Event 6 p.m. Saturday. There will be selections of wine to include a buffet, 6 p.m. Cost is $30/person and reservations are required by calling 706-663-4777. Carriage and Horses is located at 607 Butts Mill Road in LaGrange, Ga.
Give Blood-Get a Free Haircut
The American Red Cross and Sport Clips Haircuts are teaming up in September to offer blood and platelet donors a coupon via email for a free haircut. Those who give blood or platelets Sept. 1-30 will receive a coupon for a free haircut that will be valid through Nov. 6, 2016. Donors of all blood types are urged to give. Contact redcrossblood.org for an appointment.
