Roadway closed after crash involving tractor-trailers in Russell County

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has confirmed that there has been a collision in Russell County on Highway 165 this morning involving two tractor-trailers.
An official with the agency confirmed that there were injuries as a result of the wreck, but declined to elaborate further.
The roadway on Highway 165 between Oswichee and Firetower roads, which are south of Fort Mitchell, Ala., has been closed until further notice.
Alabama State troopers are on the scene investigating. No further information is available at this time.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments