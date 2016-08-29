Future of Second Avenue in Columbus discussed at meeting in Comer Center

It was billed as a discussion about the future of Second Avenue and Columbus Planning Director Rick Jones found out what some citizens want to see there.
He addressed a group of 84 residents at the Comer Center Monday about the possibility of an overlay district in the area between 18th Street and Manchester Expressway which would place certain zoning restrictions on new development.
“It would be a way of making sure we are headed in the right direction. We can protect the corridor which is a major gateway to Columbus. We can assure the overall appearance,” Jones said.
An overlay district provides design guidelines that create a particular look and feel of an area. It would not affect buildings already present.
Joness promised those gathered that there will be major development along the street where an average of 18,000 to 20,000 vehicles travel daily but added there are no plans to widen or make major changes to the road.
The people attending were polled by Jones and his staff on everything from signage to the style of sidewalk they would like to have on Second Avenue.
Asked what elements they would like to see in residential areas, 54 percent said trees. Asked why, one woman said shade and cleaner air.
When asked about the height of trees, the majority said 10 feet to 20 feet. The majority also preferred 10-20 feet between trees. Because of utility lines, trees can’t be higher than 30 feet.
As far as street furniture, such as that seen in front of many cafes, 54 percent said they did not want it on Second Avenue.
The people were polled about the types of materials they would prefer to see in new building construction, brick was ahead of glass, metal or wood with 85 percent of the vote.
And 92 percent of the people felt the height of buildings should be varied rather than a uniform height.
A goal of an overlay district is to see that the goals and objectives of the community are met.
“It is important that we get this kind of information so the people get what they want,” Jones said.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments