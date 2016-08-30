One left with minor burns after two separate Columbus fires

Columbus Fire Marshal Ricky Shores said officials battled two separate fires this morning at homes on Knox Street and 17th Street.
The only individual injured was someone in the Knox Street residence who was sustained minor grease burns. His current condition wasn’t immediately made available.
Shores said the first incident happened around 7:19 a.m. this morning at a duplex in the 1700 block of 17th Street. The man who lives there wasn’t home when poorly discarded smoking material left burning on the couch sparked flames, causing minor smoke and fire damage.
About three hours later, a kitchen fire erupted at a Knox Street residence after food was left on the stove. It was contained to the stove top, but the resident did receive minor grease burns trying to extinguish it himself.
It also caused minor damage, Shores confirmed.
