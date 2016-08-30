Sewing a Love for Learning: Columbus family establishes college scholarship fund

Sgt. 1st Class Glenn Eller is going back to the Olympic Games for the fifth time. He is the first American man in the shotgun discipline to make five Olympic games. Eller started his Olympic journey in 2000 and won his first gold medal in Beijing’s Olympics in 2008. This time, Eller aims at bringing home another gold medal from Rio. “I plan on stopping (going to Olympics) when they don’t let me on the team anymore,” he said. Heading to Rio together with Eller, Sgt. 1st Class Josh Richmond makes to his second Olympics. Richmond questioned his game after several rough years in his career. Digging inside his techniques and flaws, he figured out a solution that led him to the Rio Olympics. Richmond was deployed to Afghanistan in 2011, a year before he competed in the Olympic Games in London, and he believes the resiliency he learned in the combat zone as a marksmanship instructor benefits his game. Eller and Richmond will compete in men’s double trap on Aug. 10.