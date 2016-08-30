Sewing a Love for Learning: Columbus family establishes college scholarship fund

Descendants of mill workers, Jeanette and Gene Craig were the first in their families to graduate from college. That enabled them to become dedicated educators with a combined 70 years of service in the Muscogee County School District before they retired in 1995. Now, thanks to the Craig family’s generosity, more folks have the chance to pursue higher education.
Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Latest News

Fort Benning double trap duo heads to Rio Olympics

Sgt. 1st Class Glenn Eller is going back to the Olympic Games for the fifth time. He is the first American man in the shotgun discipline to make five Olympic games. Eller started his Olympic journey in 2000 and won his first gold medal in Beijing’s Olympics in 2008. This time, Eller aims at bringing home another gold medal from Rio. “I plan on stopping (going to Olympics) when they don’t let me on the team anymore,” he said. Heading to Rio together with Eller, Sgt. 1st Class Josh Richmond makes to his second Olympics. Richmond questioned his game after several rough years in his career. Digging inside his techniques and flaws, he figured out a solution that led him to the Rio Olympics. Richmond was deployed to Afghanistan in 2011, a year before he competed in the Olympic Games in London, and he believes the resiliency he learned in the combat zone as a marksmanship instructor benefits his game. Eller and Richmond will compete in men’s double trap on Aug. 10.

Editor's Choice Videos