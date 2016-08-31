Local

August 31, 2016 3:35 PM

Inquirer: What’s up with the old A-frame on Veterans Parkway?

By Mike Owen

mowen@ledger-enquirer.com

We recently discovered the provenance of the old bus in the woods alongside Veterans Parkway just north of Moon Road. Turns out it wasn’t an old Hoards Bus Lines vehicle, but a discarded church bus once used by Victory Heights Baptist to haul youth to events.

Let’s see if we can do the same with the old A-frame cottage similarly jutting out of the woods on the other side of Veterans not too far north of the old bus.

It looks like your standard A-frame design with a galvanized chimney sticking out of the steeply pitched roof. The front door stands partially open out onto a front deck. A two-pane vertical window still has some glass in it, but not much. The upper part, probably looking out from a loft, was once all glass but now only partially.

If anyone knows anything about the old cabin or cottage, contact me at 706-571-8570 or mowen@ledger-enquirer.com.

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

Sewing a Love for Learning: Columbus family establishes college scholarship fund

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos