Valley man, 52, dies after motorcycle crash in Lee County

A 52-year-old man died today in a single-vehicle in Lee County crash that occurred early this morning on Highway 29, according to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Authorities said Thomas Cozart of Valley was killed when the 2001 Indian motorcycle he was operating left the roadway and struck a culvert seven miles north of Opelika. Cozart was wearing a helmet at the time.
Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
