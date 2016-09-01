Local

September 1, 2016 12:18 PM

Valley man, 52, dies after motorcycle crash in Lee County

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

A 52-year-old man died today in a single-vehicle in Lee County crash that occurred early this morning on Highway 29, according to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Authorities said Thomas Cozart of Valley was killed when the 2001 Indian motorcycle he was operating left the roadway and struck a culvert seven miles north of Opelika. Cozart was wearing a helmet at the time.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

