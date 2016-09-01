New report says Alabama has 2nd highest adult obesity rate in the country and Georgia is 19th

According to a new report, Alabama has the second highest adult obesity rate in the nation and Georgia is ranked No. 19.
An obese person is considered to be someone with a body mass index of 30 or more.
“The State of Obesity: Better Policies for a Healthier America” is a report from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and Trust for America.
With a rate of 36.2 percent, Louisiana leads the nation in adult obesity.
With a rate of 35.6 percent, Alabama is tied with Mississippi and West Virginia.
Those are followed by Kentucky at 34.6 and Arkansas at 34.5.
Other southern states rated above Georgia’s 30.7 are Tennessee at 33.8 and South Carolina at 31.7.
The state with the lowest rate of adult obesity is Colorado at 20.2.
Other states with a low rate of adult obesity were District of Columbia at 22.1, Hawaii at 22.7, Montana at 23.6 and California at 24.2.
More details may be found at StateofObesity.org.
