Carver High Alumni Association
Carver High Alumni Association will hold its monthly meeting 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at the South Columbus Public Library on S. Lumpkin Rd. Contact Larry Buckner 706-587-9557
Central High School
The Class of 1996 is looking for its member grads to participate in all activities for the 20-year high school reunion. Please contact Kandis Feagins-Marshall kandydove@hotmail.com or Monyetta Threatts-Calhoun lashalle01@yahoo.com.
Spencer Alumni Association
4 p.m. second Sundays, Burger King on Wynnton Road. All Spencer graduates are invited to attend. 706-561-5868 or 706-325-3458; flewellens@yahoo.com or jlstantheman1@mchsi.com.
