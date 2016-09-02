Local

September 2, 2016 11:29 AM

Tropical Storm Hermine slides south of Chattahoochee Valley

By Mike Owen

The Chattahoochee Valley dodged a meteorological bullet as Tropical Storm Hermine passed safely to the southeast, according to WRBL Chief Meteorologist Bob Jeswald.

“Another 50 miles to the northwest would have made a huge difference for us,” Jeswald said.

Hermine, which has downgraded from a Category 1 hurricane since it hit the Florida gulf coast, is passing through south Georgia, heading into the Carolinas. It’s possible that this area could see some residual rain from the back side of the storm, Jeswald said, but it won’t be much.

“We could see some early showers Saturday, but it won’t be what we need,” Jeswald said. Whatever showers we might see won’t be the kind we need.”

For the weekend, we can expect highs in the high 80s and low 90s and overnight lows around 70.

