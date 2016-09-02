Stepfather charged in 20th Avenue fatal shooting

Columbus police have charged the stepfather in the fatal shooting of Shawn Gentile early Friday at 4913 20th Ave.
Gentile, 25, was taken to Midtown Medical Center’s emergency room, where he was pronounced dead at 5:12 a.m. of a gunshot wound to the neck. His body was transported to the crime lab in Decatur, Ga., for an autopsy, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said.
Late Friday afternoon, Daniel Kennedy, the stepfather of Gentile, was charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He is held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Wednesday hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
The shooting occurred around 4:45 a.m. and is being investigated by the Columbus Police Department’s Robbery/Homicide Unit.
Gentile is the 16th homicide victim in Columbus this year, according to records from the coroner’s office. His death comes almost two weeks after Deonn Carter, a 31-year-old beloved autistic man, died Aug. 20. Carter was shot in the leg during a robbery attempt Aug. 9 at the Parkside at Britt David apartment complex.
