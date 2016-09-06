Chambers County man found shot to death in his home

A Chambers County man was found dead in his U.S. 431 residence Monday evening, Chambers County Sheriff’s office reported today.
Deputies went to the house in response to a call to check on the welfare of David Heard. They found him dead from apparent gunshot wounds, according to a report. His body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy.
Details are limited, but the case remains under investigation by the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office and the Fifth Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.
Chambers County Sheriff Sid Lockhart said he would like to thank the Randolph County Sheriff's Office and Roanoke Police Department for their assistance in the investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident should call 334-864-4333.
