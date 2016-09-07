Columbus State student pleads not guilty to attacking man on campus

A Columbus State University student attacked a man on campus Thursday after a dispute about a photography machine in the Corn Center for the Visual Arts, according to testimony early Wednesday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Anthony Robert Shuta, 36, of Phenix City pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under bonds totaling $5,000.
Officer Anthony Gilette with the Columbus State University Police Department said the victim, who is not a student, flagged him down around 8:57 p.m. Thursday at 6 West 10th St.
The man, who had visble marks on both sides of his neck, reported that he was developing photos in the darkroom of the when Shuta approached a student in an aggressive manner.
The vicitim said the student was removing photos from the heater when Shula started cursing at him and demanding him to turn the machine off before removing the images.
Shuta reportedly left to the darkroom but returned shortly afterward and choked the victim with his left hand, causing his vision to blur. The incident left the victim with red marks on his neck but he refused medial treatment, Gilette testified.
Police said they took Shuta into custody on campus and interviewed him. He admitted to the incident but said he never intended to hurt the man, adding that he was irrirtated, not angry.
In court, Shuta said it was an altercation between adults that begun with the victim’s “smart attitude.”
The case was bound over to Superior Court.
