Fire officials: Columbus man admitted to setting fire to Florence Drive home

A man was charged with first-degree arson late Tuesday after he allegedly set fire to a Florence Drive house, according to a report from the Columbus Fire and EMS Department.
Trent Eugene Romaine, 29, of Columbus was taken into custody in connection with the incident at 11:23 p.m. Tuesday at the Public Safety Center. He is being held in the Muscogee County Jail without bond until his preliminary hearing, which is set for 9 a.m. Thursday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Officials said Romaine admitted to the arson in the 2900 block of Florence Drive that firefighters responded to around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Columbus Fire Marshal Ricky Shores said the resident was in the house at the time of the incident, but no one was harmed. The home was left with minor damage.
The motive behind the crime hasn’t been released.
