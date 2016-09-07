Crime

September 7, 2016 4:30 PM

Studio named in honor of DJ Heath Jackson six years after his death

By Ben Wright

Six years after he was fatally shot during a burglary at his Carter Avenue home, Heath Jackson was remembered Wednesday at the Christian radio station where he worked as a DJ and program director.

Jackson, 25, was shot on Sept. 7, 2010, in Columbus. The Truth at 107.7 FM honored Jackson by dedicating a studio as the Heath Jackson Studio. Jackson was described as one who helped lay the foundation of the station’s mission with a legacy of compassion, service and humor.

Ricardo Strozier, the man charged in Jackson’s death, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole.

