Columbus police seeking suspect in Labor Day barbecue killing

Columbus police are looking for a 50-year-old suspect in the fatal Labor Day assault in Oakland Park.
Merrick Emory Redding of Columbus is accused of striking Joseph Davis unconscious at a barbecue on Bond Avenue.
Davis, 47, was taken to Midtown Medical Center and later airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. He was treated for intercranial bleeding and died at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.
A murder warrant for Redding was then issued.
Davis was leaning against a pickup truck before he was struck in the head and fell to the ground.
Redding is described as black, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 235 pounds. His last known address was in the 2400 block of Wise Street.
Anyone with information about Redding should contact Columbus police at 706-225-4047.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
