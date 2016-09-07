Man accused of attacking Columbus police officer pleads not guilty

A Phenix City man allegedly attacked a Columbus police officer Saturday afternoon during a drug arrest near Manchester Expressway and Second Avenue, according to court testimony Wednesday morning.
Harold Wayne George, 41, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, obstruction, no state tag and no proof of insurance during a hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Police said they stopped a green Honda Civic around 2 p.m. Saturday that had the wrong tag and was traveling in the area of Manchester Expressway and Second Avenue. They learned that the driver, who was identified as George, had a warrant out for his arrest and ordered him to step out of the car.
The testifying officer said he was following orders when they noticed a bag of suspected meth in the driver’s door. They told George to face the vehicle. He initially refused but then did as he was told, according to police.
Police said an officer was placing the defendant in handcuffs when he tried to run. George allegedly grabbed officer Michael Aguilar by his throat, shoved him and then punched him in the ribs multiple times, officials said.
The officer who was attacked didn’t seek medical treatment.
After a couple minutes of struggling, officers were able to get George on the ground and apprehend him without further incident. They then seized 3.6 grams of meth with a street value of $360 from the vehicle.
On the scene, police said George claimed the drugs, which were found in two bags.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
