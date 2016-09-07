Ulysses Wiggins sentenced to 30 years in prison

The Russell County Judicial Center was blocked off after a man was shot in the nearby Riverview housing area and then drove himself to the courthouse for assistance, confirmed Sheriff Heath Taylor. The victim showed up at the courthouse after 10:30 a.m. with a gunshot wound. He has been transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
This security-camera video provided by the Columbus Historic District Neighborhood Watch shows a man Columbus police say is wanted for questioning in a series of thefts in the area this month. Anyone who knows or sees the suspect is asked to call 911.
A 16-year-old Columbus girl was shot and killed early this morning at Wilson Homes apartments at 3400 8th Ave., said Muscogee County Corner Buddy Bryan. Johnny, a resident who wished not to be identified, shared his thoughts on the shooting and on life at the complex.
During a World Elder Abuse Awareness Day program Wednesday morning at the Central Activity Center in Phenix City, area experts talked about adult abuse and how to prevent financial fraud. In this video, Maria Davis from the Lee-Russell Council of Governments Area Agency on Agency warns about a current scam and offers advice on how to avoid becoming a victim.
Jennifer Curry, defense attorney for Timothy Tarr, answers questions Tuesday afternoon from the media after a preliminary hearing for her client in Columbus Recorder's Court. These are excerpts from her remarks.
According to testimony this afternoon (May 31) in Columbus Recorder’s Court, a military police officer killed his friend Tuesday night at his Stone Creek Court home following an incident involving a paintball gun. Tarr is from Fort Benning but he is stationed at Fort Gillem. Tarr pleaded not guilty to murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail with bond.
A preliminary hearing for Timothy Tarr, accused of killing Alcides Ruben Washington of Columbus on Tuesday, was continued until Tuesday because a police officer who was needed to testify was not available.