Three people found dead in Benning Drive home

Three people were found dead in a home at 931 Benning Drive early this morning, according to the Muscogee County coroner.
Buddy Bryan said officials were called to the scene around 1:37 a.m. Jose Alfredo Perez, 23, his 2-year-old daughter Emily Perez and Edilberto Moreno, 27, were found dead in the home.
Bryan said the cause of death is asphyxia by carbon monoxide poisoning.
“They were running a gas generator inside the house,” he said.
Bryan said a woman was also transported to the hospital in critical condition. Her status is unknown at this time.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
