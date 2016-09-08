Crime

September 8, 2016 7:55 AM

Three people found dead in Benning Drive home

By Sarah Robinson

Three people were found dead in a home at 931 Benning Drive early this morning, according to the Muscogee County coroner.

Buddy Bryan said officials were called to the scene around 1:37 a.m. Jose Alfredo Perez, 23, his 2-year-old daughter Emily Perez and Edilberto Moreno, 27, were found dead in the home.

Bryan said the cause of death is asphyxia by carbon monoxide poisoning.

“They were running a gas generator inside the house,” he said.

Bryan said a woman was also transported to the hospital in critical condition. Her status is unknown at this time.

