Two suspects in Deonn Carter murder case plead not guilty

The last two suspects charged in the Aug. 9 shooting of Deonn Carter pleaded not guilty to murder this morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Qumaine Thomas and Tauron Stepney, both 18, face one count each of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Detective Darrell Middlebrooks told the court that Thomas admitted to being at the scene of the shooting and acknowledged the other suspects were also there.
Middlebrooks said there will be additional charges against the suspects, but declined to provide details.
Others charged in the beloved autistic man’s death are Travarus Thomas, 20, Dequoyae Devon Waldon, 22, and Tyquez Davis, 18.
Carter, 31, was shot during an armed robbery at the Britt David apartment complex on 5443 Armour Road. He died 11 days later from complications from the gunshot wound in his left leg. A blood clot developed on Aug. 20 while Carter was treated in the intensive care unit at Midtown Medical Center.
He was beloved by local police and firefighters who shopped at the Piggly Wiggly on River Road where Carter was a bagger.
