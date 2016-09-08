Year-long search ends for Opelika shooting suspect

More than a year after a man and woman were shot at a trailer park in Opelika, Ala., a suspect was arrested Thursday in LaFayette, La., police said.
Yonis Francis Monge, 47, was taken into custody at 4:55 a.m. by the U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force in LaFayette. He will be extradited to Opelika where he will stand trial on two counts of attempted murder.
Monge’s arrest stems from a shooting on Sept. 4, 2015 in the 2100 block of Waverly Parkway at Crestview Trailer Park. Police found a woman, 42, and a man, 30, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Both victim were able to recover from their injuries.
Police said Monge fled the scene before police arrived. At the time, it was believed that Monge returned to his home in Mexico.
Opelika police have been working with the U.S. Marshals over the last year before the suspect was located.
