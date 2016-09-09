Crime

September 9, 2016 10:37 AM

Police: Columbus man arrested after impersonating officer at Fred’s

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

A 62-year-old man was accused of falsely identifying himself as a Columbus police detective Thursday afternoon at the Fred’s store at 1900 Auburn Ave.

Billy Eugene Stokes of Columbus was arrested at 2 p.m. Thursday at his Snelling Drive home. He was charged with impersonating a police officer and transported to the Muscogee County Jail.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday in Columbus Recorder’s Court, but authorities plan to request that it be continued until 9 a.m. Sept. 16.

Authorities said Stokes went to Fred’s and showed a gold badge, stating that he was a detective with the Columbus Police Department. Store employees witnessed the incident, which was reported to have happened around 1 p.m. Thursday, according to police.

An arrest report indicates that he is unemployed.

No further details were immediately released.

