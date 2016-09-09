Woman charged with loitering for prostitution

A 34-year-old Columbus woman was arrested Thursday morning during an operation on 27th Avenue and Cusseta Road , police said.
Tiffany Yvonne Morgan was charged with loitering for the purpose of sodomy and prostitution, possession of drug related objects and probation violation during her 6:09 a.m. arrest. Morgan was held in the Muscogee County Jail without bond for an 8:30 a.m. hearing Sept. 15 in Recorder’s Court.
Police said the unemployed woman was taken into custody but didn’t specify why she was charged.
