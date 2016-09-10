Woman arrested in 2012 armed robbery on Midway Drive

A 27-year-old woman was arrested early Friday in connection with a 2012 armed robbery she was accused of committing in Columbus on Midway Drive.
Yolanda Alisa Crawford, 27, was being held in the Russell County Jail on an unrelated charge when authorities apprehended her on the armed robbery charge at 8 a.m. Friday. She was extradited to the Muscogee County Jail.
She is scheduled to appear in Columbus Recorder’s Court at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Authorities said the victim was robbed Nov. 19, 2012, in the 1200 block of Midway Drive. In the police report, there was no mention of him being harmed.
Four days after the theft, an arrest warrant was issued for Crawford.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments