Break-in reported at Columbus hair salon

Columbus police are searching for suspects linked to a burglary that occurred early Friday at the Mirror Mirror Hair Salon on Rigdon Road.
Officials said they were called to the business at 1357 Rigdon Road around 10:40 a.m. Friday after someone reported that one of its windows was open. Police later learned that the business was broken into early that morning at 6:19 a.m.
In the police report, officials did not clarify whether anything was stolen but stated that no arrests have been made in connection with the burglary.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
