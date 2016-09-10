Crime

September 10, 2016 11:58 AM

Break-in reported at Columbus hair salon

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

Columbus police are searching for suspects linked to a burglary that occurred early Friday at the Mirror Mirror Hair Salon on Rigdon Road.

Officials said they were called to the business at 1357 Rigdon Road around 10:40 a.m. Friday after someone reported that one of its windows was open. Police later learned that the business was broken into early that morning at 6:19 a.m.

In the police report, officials did not clarify whether anything was stolen but stated that no arrests have been made in connection with the burglary.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

