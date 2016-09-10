Police: Man who shot at Phenix City officer arrested after standoff

A 25-year-old man accused of shooting at a Phenix City police officer is in custody after a nearly two-hour standoff Saturday afternoon.
Julius Dovy of Phenix City has been charged with attempted murder, attempting to elude and trespassing. He is being held in the Russell County Jail.
A Phenix City officer was conducting a routine stop at Riverview Apartments on Fourth Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Saturday when the incident occurred.
The officer said he encountered an individual who “didn’t stop like he was supposed to” and took off running. The suspect then allegedly turned around, reached into his waist, pulled out a gun and shot at the officer three or four times.
Officials said Dovy was apprehended after a standoff with police in the woodlines in the 1900 block of Fourth Avenue. The standoff lasted about an hour and a half to two hours.
No one was injured during the incident and no property was damaged.
The case remains under investigation.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments