Crime

September 11, 2016 12:59 PM

Woman tells police she was stabbed during altercation

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

A 21-year-old woman told police in LaGrange, Ga. Sunday morning that she was stabbed with an unknown object during an altercation.

According to a police report, the woman met with police officers at West Georgia Medical Center where she was being treated for a cuts on her back and right arm.

She told police the incident occurred on Webster Street.

The woman gave the name of the person with whom she says she had the altercation. No arrest has been made.

Anyone with information should contact LaGrange police.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

Related content

Crime

Comments

Videos

Ulysses Wiggins sentenced to 30 years in prison

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos