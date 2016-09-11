Woman tells police she was stabbed during altercation

A 21-year-old woman told police in LaGrange, Ga. Sunday morning that she was stabbed with an unknown object during an altercation.
According to a police report, the woman met with police officers at West Georgia Medical Center where she was being treated for a cuts on her back and right arm.
She told police the incident occurred on Webster Street.
The woman gave the name of the person with whom she says she had the altercation. No arrest has been made.
Anyone with information should contact LaGrange police.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
