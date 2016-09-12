Man charged with DUI in wreck that injured Phenix City police officer

A man was charged with DUI Saturday night after he struck an on-duty Phenix City police officer who was riding his motorcycle along U.S. 431, confirmed Phenix City Police Chief Ray Smith.
The driver, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken into custody that night and transported to the Muscogee County Jail. He may also face an additional charge of first-degree assault after further into the investigation into the collision that has left the officer with severe injuries to his left leg.
Smith said the driver was turning onto U.S. 431 near Phenix Drive when he struck the officer, who was traveling on a motorcycle at the time.
“A vehicle overtook the motorcycle, striking him on the left side and damaging his left leg pretty severely,” the police chief said. “He’s in stable condition, but his leg is the main issue and the main priority. I think he’s scheduled for more surgeries today to work on his left leg.”
Smith said Alabama State Troopers have assumed the investigation, but authorities believe the suspect was under the influence of alcohol.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments