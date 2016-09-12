Columbus police: Woman dragged by car while trying to stop shoplifter

A woman trying to stop a shoplifter from fleeing Benning Giant Foods Sunday morning was assaulted with a vehicle outside of the store, Columbus Police Officer Kelly Phillips said.
The 9:38 a.m. incident at 711 Fort Benning Drive left the woman with minor abrasions to her face and knees. She was treated at Columbus Midtown Medical Center and released.
The victim told police that she saw a man run from the store with a pack of steaks that had not been purchased. She ran outside to try to stop him, but he got into a vehicle and fled.
“As she reached the vehicle to retrieve the stolen item, the suspect put the car into reverse and dragged her through the parking lot, causing her to fall to the pavement,” Phillips said.
Authorities believe she may have tried to grab onto the car door, tripped and was dragged maybe 2 or 3 feet.
Police said a detailed description of the car and suspect, who is still on the loose, is not available at this time.
