PCPD releases name of DUI suspect in wreck that injured motor officer

Tracy Brown of LaGrange was identified as the man charged in the Saturday night wreck where he allegedly struck an on-duty Phenix City police officer who was riding his motorcycle along U.S. 431.
Brown was arrested on DUI and first-degree assault charges stemming from the wreck that left the officer with serve injuries. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail.
Authorities said they were called to intersection of Highway 431 North and Phenix Drive around 8:57 p.m. Saturday to investigate the crash.
Phenix City Police Chief Ray Smith said the driver was turning onto U.S. 431 in a white Chevrolet Impala when he struck the motor officer, who was escorting the Tuskegee Football Team after the White Water Classic.
“A vehicle overtook the motorcycle, striking him on the left side and damaging his left leg pretty severely,” the police chief said. “He’s in stable condition, but his leg is the main issue and the main priority. I think he’s scheduled for more surgeries today to work on his left leg.”
Smith said Alabama State Troopers have assumed the investigation, but authorities believe the suspect was under the influence of alcohol.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments