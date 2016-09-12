Police: Couple held at gunpoint at Sonic restaurant on Victory Drive

A couple was held at gunpoint shortly after midnight Monday while at the Sonic restaurant on Victory Drive, said Columbus Police Officer Kelly Phillips.
The gunman robbed the man of his wallet, but the victims were able to escape the 12:05 a.m. incident without injury.
Phillips said the man and his girlfriend were seated at a table outside of the business when a black man approached them and asked to use a lighter. The man said they didn’t have one and the stranger left.
Moments later, that same individual approached them again with a white bandana covering his face, pointed a pistol at the man and demanded the man’s money.
After the man handed over his wallet, the suspect pointed the firearm at the woman, who told the gunman she didn’t have any money. He then fled on foot without stealing anything from her.
Phillips said a detailed description of the thief isn’t available at this time.
