"Where's your attorney?" Hearing postponed for suspect in Labor Day barbecue killing

The preliminary hearing for the man suspected of killing a Northside High School janitor at a Labor Day barbecue was postponed. Merrick Emory Redding, 51, was scheduled to appear in Columbus Recorder’s Court Tuesday at 9 a.m. The judge postponed the hearing until Wednesday at 9 a.m. Redding turned himself in to Columbus police Monday night. He is accused of striking Joseph Davis unconscious at a Labor Day barbecue on Bond Avenue. Davis, 47, was taken to Midtown Medical Center and later airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta where he was treated for intercranial bleeding. He died the next morning.