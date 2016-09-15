Official: 2 arrested after falsely reporting creepy clown sightings

A LaGrange man and a Valley woman were arrested Wednesday evening after falsely reporting creepy clown sightings in Hogansville, Ga., said Troup County Sheriff Sgt. Stewart Smith.
Brandon Moody, 26, and his sister-in-law Rebecca Moody, 27, were charged with false reporting of a crime and obstruction.
Smith said Brandon Moody called 911 around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday claiming to have seen clowns in a van in Hogansville, Ga. who were trying to lure children into the vehicle.
Deputies responded to the scene at the intersection of Hammett and White Bluff roads and found the van and driver. He told authorities that he had ran out of gas and gave them permission to search his vehicle.
“There were no signs of any costumes in or around the vehicle,” Moody said. “Then when they interviewed and spoke with the complainant, he stated that he had actually seen the van and clown yesterday and then saw the van return today.”
Smith said Moody later admitted that he was aware of the numerous Facebook posts regarding reports of creepy clowns in the area as well as the “limited lockdown” at two Troup County schools. He said he had actually not seen any creepy clowns.
He went on to to say that Rebecca Moody has also made a call to 9-1-1 falsely reporting similar clown sightings.
“They just said they were aware of all the stuff going around and even then they felt it was still convenient or funny to make the phone calls,” Smith said.
Though some see it as amusing, Smith reminded the public that false reporting is not a laughing matter.
“This is very serious, especially since all lot of people and schools are on edge about all this stuff going around Facebook, the clowns and all that stuff,” Smith said. “That already has people on edge and these people just want to up the ante and make a false report.”
Arlene Fowler, assistant to the superintendent of the Troup County School System, confirmed that there were two “limited lockdowns” Callaway Elementary School and Callaway Middle School Wednesday following a social media threat. She told the Ledger-Enquirer she didn’t have any details about the threat.
The Hogansville incident comes days after someone reached out the LaGrange police Department and reported a strange Facebook account. Over the weekend, there were statutes posted about clowns threatening to commit crimes at LaGrange schools.
The department also received several calls Monday night about clowns in wooded areas trying to speak to children. It prompted the department to post a Facebook status of their own in which they stated that such behavior was not cute or funny, adding that it could lead to criminal charges.
Police Lt. Dale Strickland said they later determined that there were no credible threats by people in clown suits trying to speak with children. He said Wednesday afternoon that authorities are searching for the individuals who created the Facebook account and falsely reporting the sightings to LaGrange police.
It is unclear at this time if officials have also tied Brandon and Rebecca Moody to the false reporting in LaGrange.
Over the past several weeks, there have also been reports of similar creepy clown sightings in Greenville County, S.C., Winston-Salem, N.C. and Green Bay, Wis.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622
