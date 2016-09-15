LaGrange man, 22, arrested in deadly Chambers County shooting

A 22-year-old LaGrange man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the fatal shooting of David Heard, who was found dead Sept. 5 in his U.S. 431 residence, according to a news release from the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office.
Cordamione Decornez Cameron, the suspect, was taken into custody in a Lagrange residence. He is being held in the Troup County Detention Facility and awaiting extradition to Chambers County, where he will be charged with capital murder, first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary.
The agencies who assisted in the investigation include the Randolph County Sheriff's Office, Roanoke Police Department, LaGrange Police Department, Troup County Sheriff's Office, Valley Police Department, United States Marshall Service, Chambers County Drug Task Force, 5th Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office and the Chambers County Coroner's Office.
Anyone with further information about the case is asked to call the Chambers County Sheriff's Office 334-864-4333 or CrimeStoppers at 334-756-8200.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments