Stacey Gray to face death penalty in death of Nancy Renee Eldridge

The man accused in the death of a 25-year-old Columbus woman will face the death penalty, the Chambers County, Ala., district attorney said on Thursday.
Stacey Demar Gray, 46, is charged with two counts of murder in the death of Nancy Renee Eldridge, whose body was found July 7, 2015, in Osanippa Creek in Valley. Gray was indicted in February.
District Attorney E. Paul Jones said Gray was in the courtroom when his office made a final determination on whether it will seek the death penalty.
“We are going to seek the death penalty,” he said.
Gray’s next appearance in court won’t come until early next year, possibly in April, for a status conference.
“There won’t be anything else this year on this one,” he said.
Eldridge was reported missing during the Fourth of July weekend in 2015 after her mother returned to their home on 46th Street and found her daughter’s bedroom in disarray. Three days later, a body was found in Osanippa Creek and it was identified as Eldridge. She died of blunt-force trauma to the head.
Gray was developed as a suspect before he was taken into custody on July 13, 2015, in a yard on Lily Lane in Notasulga.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
