Man carjacked on 10th Street in Columbus

A man was carjacked late Thursday in the 2000 block of 10th Street, confirmed Columbus Police Sgt. Art Sheldon with the patrol division.
Officials said they responded to the scene shortly after the incident and spoke to the victim, who had not been harmed.
He said he was approached by three men around 9:20 p.m. that night. They took his wallet and keys before leaving the scene in his 2015 black Ford Fusion, which has a Georgia tag that reads CEV3105.
One of the men was wearing a white jersey and another was wearing camouflage shorts, Sheldon said. No further details were made available.
No arrests have been made in the case. It’s still under investigation.
