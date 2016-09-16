Man pleads not guilty to falsely identifying himself as Columbus detective

A 62-year-old man accused of falsely identifying himself as a Columbus detective admitted to the crime Thursday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Billy Eugene Stokes of Columbus pleaded not guilty to impersonating an officer around 12 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Fred’s store at 1900 Auburn Ave. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under bonds totaling $10,000 bond.
Authorities said the incident happened after Stokes fell in the store. Some employees in the store where helping him up when he flashed a gold badge and told them he was a detective with the Columbus Police Department.
He was taken into custody around 2 p.m. Thursday at his Snelling Drive home.
Stokes told the court that he never flashed his badge, but did admit to telling a cashier that he was a Columbus detective. He said he was purchasing some cigarettes when the cashier spotted the gold badge in his wallet.
The badge had detective written on it, according to police.
Stokes said she then asked whether he was formerly or currently a detective, and he said he was currently a detective with the department. The testifying officer confirmed he was not and never has been.
The case was bound over to State Court.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments