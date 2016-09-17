Boy, 11, in stable condition after gunman fires into vehicle on Lee Road 57

An 11-year-old boy was in stable condition after a gunman fired several shots into the vehicle he was riding Friday in the 500 block of Lee Road 57, the Auburn Police Division said in a release.
The boy was airlifted by helicopter to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham, Ala , after the 8:45 p.m. CST shooting on a private drive. He is expected to recover from his wound.
Officers were responding to a report of shots fired in a trailer park when a motorist in a black Saturn flagged down the officers. In the vehicle, they found a boy suffering from one gunshot wound.
Police said a small dark SUV passed the Saturn which was occupied with the boy, his mother and a man. A man dressed in dark clothing fired numerous shots, striking the vehicle and a mobile home. The gunman then fled the park in the vehicle.
The shooting does not appear to be random, police said.
Anyone with information should contact the Auburn Police Detective Section at 334-501-3140 or the Auburn Police Tip Line at 334-246 -1391.
