Two men struck by car and killed in Phenix City

Two men were struck by a car and killed on 431 South in Phenix City early Saturday, the Russell County Coroner’s Office said.
The dead were identified as Corinthian Jackson, 37, and Robert D. Jones, 47, both of Phenix City, said Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. Both were pronounced dead of blunt force trauma at 7:49 a.m. at the scene, almost two hours after the incident occurred about 6 a.m. Both men will be transported to the Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery, Ala., on Monday for an autopsy.
Sumbry said both men were walking together before they were struck near the Waffle King restaurant. Authorities said a black Mercedes was seen in the area when the crash occurred in the 400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.
The men lived nearby in the area.
The accident remains under investigation by the Phenix City Police Department, which had no comment on details.
