Man flown to hospital after car collides with tree

A 24-year-old LaGrange, Ga. man was seriously injured in a motor vehicle collison Saturday.
According to a report from police in LaGrange, the man was flown to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta where is was listed in stable condition.
The report said it was 1:12 p.m. when officers responded to the 300 block of West Luken Industrial Drive and found a Ford Mustang that had collided with a large tree.
Police say the driver lost control on a right hand curve.
Police are stll seeking information abbout the incident.
