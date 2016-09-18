Crime

September 18, 2016 11:21 AM

Man flown to hospital after car collides with tree

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

A 24-year-old LaGrange, Ga. man was seriously injured in a motor vehicle collison Saturday.

According to a report from police in LaGrange, the man was flown to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta where is was listed in stable condition.

The report said it was 1:12 p.m. when officers responded to the 300 block of West Luken Industrial Drive and found a Ford Mustang that had collided with a large tree.

Police say the driver lost control on a right hand curve.

Police are stll seeking information abbout the incident.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

Related content

Crime

Comments

Videos

"Where's your attorney?" Hearing postponed for suspect in Labor Day barbecue killing

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos