Crime

September 18, 2016 11:42 AM

Police arrest teen for criminal attempt armed robbery

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

Columbus police have arrested 18-year-old Quintin Johnson and charged him with criminal attempt to commit armed robbery.

According to a police report, he was also charged with possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime and carrying a concealed weapon.

Police say that Johnson pointed his silver revolver at victims. The incident took place in the area of Farr Road and Old Cusseta Road Sunday morning. He was arrested at the scene at 4:20 a.m.

The report lists Johnson as homeless.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

Related content

Crime

Comments

Videos

"Where's your attorney?" Hearing postponed for suspect in Labor Day barbecue killing

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos