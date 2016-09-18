Police arrest teen for criminal attempt armed robbery

Columbus police have arrested 18-year-old Quintin Johnson and charged him with criminal attempt to commit armed robbery.
According to a police report, he was also charged with possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime and carrying a concealed weapon.
Police say that Johnson pointed his silver revolver at victims. The incident took place in the area of Farr Road and Old Cusseta Road Sunday morning. He was arrested at the scene at 4:20 a.m.
The report lists Johnson as homeless.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments