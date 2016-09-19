Man accused of secretly filming woman in Barnes & Noble bathroom

A man accused of sneaking into the women’s bathroom at a Columbus Barnes & Nobles Saturday afternoon and secretly filming a woman in a private stall, according to testimony this morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Hunter Schaffer Bramlett, 22, of Columbus pleaded not guilty to eavesdropping and criminal trespassing charges stemming from the incident at Columbus Park Crossing. He waived his preliminary hearing to Superior Court.
Columbus Police Officer J.P. Roberson said he was called to the Barnes & Nobles at 5555 Whittlesey Boulevard Saturday afternoon after a woman reported that someone secretly filmed her in the bathroom.
She said a man in the middle stall wearing silver and black tennis shoes slid a Samsung cellphone into her stall. At the time, there was a young girl in the stall next to him.
The woman told her boyfriend, and he confronted the man after he exited the bathroom. He asked him why he was in the women’s bathroom and what he captured on his phone.
The suspect immediately ran into his vehicle and drove away from the scene, but the couple was able to record his license plate number.
Roberson said the license plate number led police to a Linden Court home, where they found Bramlett. He matched the suspect description the couple gave on the scene, according to police.
Bramlett, who isn’t employed at Barnes & Nobles, was arrested at his Linden Court home at 3:15 p.m. Saturday.
After further investigation, Roberson learned that Bramlett was arrested twice before in connection with similar incidents. One of those incidents was reported to have happened in early April at the University of Georgia.
Roberson seized his phone and transported it to another agency to be searched.
Police said they have yet to confirm whether Bramlett took any photos or video of the woman, but the victim’s statement and his criminal history presented enough evidence to charge him.
Judge Michael Cielinski ordered Bramlett held in the Muscogee County Jail under bonds totaling $10,500.
He was also barred from the Barnes & Nobles on Whittlesey Boulevard for one year.
