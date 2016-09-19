Homeless man denies armed robbery at Farr Road trailer park

An 18-year-old homeless man was accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint early Sunday at a Farr Road trailer park, according to testimony today in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Quintin Malika Johnson pleaded not guilty to armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and carrying a concealed weapon.
Columbus Police Officer Michael Lincoln said he was called to Brewer Avenue around 4:05 a.m. Sunday to speak with two women about an armed robbery on Farr Road.
The women said they ran out of gas at the intersection of Farr Road and Old Cusseta Road, so they began to walk to the gas station. They were taking a shortcut through a Farr Road trailer park when they noticed a tall, slim black man wearing gray pants and a black shirt.
One their way back from the gas station, they were approached by the same black man, Lincoln testified.
With a black bandana covering his face, he pointed a small gray revolver at the women and demanded money. One of the women said she didn’t have any money, but the other threw $9 on the ground, according to police.
The gunman snatched the money off the ground and ran away.
Shortly after Lincoln issued an alert for the suspect, an officer spotted a man matching the suspect description walking north on Farr Road near a gas station about 100 feet away from the crime scene.
The man, who was later identified as Johnson, was detained and searched. A gray revolver and $9 in cash were found in his pocket, according to police.
He was arrested at 4:15 a.m. Sunday and charged in connection with the crime.
In court, Johnson denied any involvement in the incident.
Judge Michael Cielinski ordered the defendant held in the Muscogee County Jail. He was denied bond on the single count of armed robbery charges but granted bonds totaling $26,000 on the other charges.
The case was bound over to Superior Court.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
