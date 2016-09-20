Detective: Gun used in Bojangles’ armed robbery was stolen

Shaquan Greene is facing an additional charge after police determined that the gun he allegedly fired Aug. 23 while reportedly robbing the Columbus Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits on Schomburg Road was stolen.
Greene, 19, pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court to one count of theft by receiving stolen property. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under a $15,000 bond
The case was bound over to Superior Court.
The additional charge comes nearly a month after Greene pleaded not guilty in Columbus Recorder’s Court on Aug. 25 to the Bojangles’ armed robbery at 7660 Schomburg Road.
Columbus Police Detective Brad Hall said an officer heard a shot in the area around 5:23 a.m. Aug. 23 and went to the business to investigate. He allegedly saw Greene point a pistol at employees before fleeing with approximately $200 in cash.
The glass of the westside door was shattered by a bullet before the officer arrived on the scene, but no one was harmed.
Greene was arrested in connection with the incident after an employee spotted him walking along the J.R. Allen Parkway exit ramp between Schomburg and Blackmon roads around 5:30 a.m. that day. He was charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Hall said the defendant admitted to the crime and directed authorities to the J.R. Allen Parkway exit to show him them where he dropped the weapon. Officials found the 9mm semi-automatic pistol in the nearby woods.
After further investigation, police determined that the weapon was stolen from a vehicle in the 1900 block of 13th Street. He was then issued an additional charge.
Represented by Columbus Public Defender Charles Lykins, Greene didn’t testify in court.
