Muscogee County authorities search for wanted sex offender

Authorities are searching for convicted sex offender Thomas Taylor, Muscogee County Sheriff John Darr announced early Tuesday in a Facebook post.
Taylor is wanted on multiple warrants, including one count of failing to register as a sex offender and two counts of violation of probation.
Officials said that anyone who spots the 37-year-old white man should not approach him.
Instead, those who know of his whereabouts are encouraged to call officials with the Muscogee County Sheriff's Office at 706-653-4225 or email them at muscosheriff@columbusga.org.
