Crime

September 21, 2016 10:15 AM

Muscogee County authorities search for wanted sex offender

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

Authorities are searching for convicted sex offender Thomas Taylor, Muscogee County Sheriff John Darr announced early Tuesday in a Facebook post.

Taylor is wanted on multiple warrants, including one count of failing to register as a sex offender and two counts of violation of probation.

Officials said that anyone who spots the 37-year-old white man should not approach him.

Instead, those who know of his whereabouts are encouraged to call officials with the Muscogee County Sheriff's Office at 706-653-4225 or email them at muscosheriff@columbusga.org.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

Related content

Crime

Comments

Videos

"Where's your attorney?" Hearing postponed for suspect in Labor Day barbecue killing

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos