Opelika police seek identity for man accused of using stolen card

Authorities need the public’s help identifying the man who they believe used a stolen debit card Aug. 31 at multiple locations in Opelika.
The black man allegedly made several purchases at an Opelika business before using the same card to make two ATM withdrawals. After both incidents, he left the scene in a maroon Mercury Grand Marquis with an Alabama license plate.
Police released a surveillance video Tuesday afternoon showing the suspect at an ATM. Anyone who recognizes him is encouraged to call the Opelika Police Department Investigative Services Division at 334-705-5220 or the OPD Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.
Callers can remain anonymous.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
