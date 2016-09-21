Girl said she found young sister and man naked on bed

A man accused of having sex with a young girl pleaded not guilty to a series of felony charges Wednesday in Columbus Recorder’s Court .
Derrick Holloway, 41, is charged with one count each of rape, incest and aggravated child molestation, stemming from an investigation that started in 2015. Holloway was picked up Saturday at the Riverbend Correctional Facility in Milledgeville, Ga., where he was serving time for a probation violation on a sexual battery charge. Judge Mary Buckner ordered Holloway held on bonds totaling more than $250,000 on the three felony charges and bound the charges over to Superior Court.
Columbus Police Detective Jeff Kraus of Special Victims Unit told the court an investigation started in July 2015 when a young girl disclosed to a doctor that her younger sister was abused while staying at the Booker T. Washington Apartments. During a forensic interview, the girl said she saw Holloway naked on a bed in 2013 and her 2-year-old sister naked on top of him. They were engaged in sexual intercourse, she said.
Kraus said the toddler didn’t talk about the alleged activity during a separate interview. Although a physical examination of the girl showed no evidence of sexual activity, Kraus told the court that is common in such cases.
Warrants were issued for Holloway in December.
